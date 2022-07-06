Church extends 'a helping hand,' offers free gas cards

A Montandon church has been giving out free gas cards at the start of each month.

MONTANDON, Pa. — While driving along Main Street in Montandon, it's hard to miss the sign. Free gas is something that's hard to come by, and one woman came to check it out.

"Great idea to keep the gas going because you have no idea what's coming next for workers or people looking for jobs. It's going to help out a lot," the woman, whose name is Tammy, said.

Holy Spirit American National Catholic Church is an independent Catholic church in Montandon. It started giving out free gas cards four months ago.

Fr. Kerry Walters said the church gives away $200 in free gas cards at the start of each month.

"And we saw that people just needed a helping hand, and so we thought we could roll up our sleeves and do what we could," he said.

The church also gives away diapers.

"People in the parish are more than happy to donate. People from as far away as Danville and Sunbury and Milton come to get the gas cards and the diapers," he said.

Fr. Walters said the gas cards are for anyone with no questions asked. All you have to do is stop by.

"Anytime they see the red car out there or more than one car, feel free to stop in," he said.

He also said people are grateful for the $10-20 gas cards.

"I do my best to put them at ease and let them know that we're all suffering, and there's no shame whatsoever," he said.

Holy Spirit American National Catholic Church is located at 410 Main Street in Montandon.