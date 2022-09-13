Church and community unite to work on unfinished home

Generous friends stepped in to complete a contractor's unfinished work and help a family left without a home and on the brink of bankruptcy.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kari and Josh Woodland are in the process of building a home in the Elysburg area. Last March, they signed a contract with Vision Home Builders, but the company stopped working on the house in December.

In April of this year, Vision Home Builders suddenly announced it was closing, leaving this house and about a dozen others unfinished.

"Sheer panic," said Kari Woodland. "We really didn't know what to do. We were lost for about two months when we tried to figure out what to do next, and we decided it was either declare bankruptcy or find a way to move forward."

The Woodlands paid Vision Home Builders around $200,000. The couple confided in some friends at their church, Elysburg Presbyterian Church.

"I stood up in front of the congregation and told them that this family is going to have financial ruin unless the community comes together," Dan Patterson said.

Dan Patterson and Mick Flemming spearheaded an effort to help the Woodland family.

"We went into the house, and they were all over it. 'We can do this; we can do this.' I didn't even get to say anything at the beginning because it was just everybody looking at how they can help," Josh Woodland recalled.

Patterson and Flemming knocked on doors and made phone calls, raising money for the family to finish what their contractor started. So far, church and community members have donated around $40,000 to help finish this house.

In addition to the money, countless people have donated their time and building supplies. All of this happened in less than a month.

"I've never seen such a group of people working together so cheerfully towards one goal. It's been incredible, and we're so humbly grateful for it. It's touching. I go home and cry on a regular basis," Kari said.

"It makes the house really special. I feel like it's really this community's home," Josh added.

"So often, you hear the bad stories, and this is a success story," Patterson said. "It fills my heart."

Volunteers say they will keep working on the home until it is finished.

Jeffrey McCreary, the owner of Vision Home Builders, is facing fraud charges related to one of his clients. The Pennsylvania attorney general is also investigating the company's abrupt closure earlier this year.