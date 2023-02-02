Chiefs GM Brett Veach proud to be from Mount Carmel

While many consider the Eagles the local team, the Kansas City Chiefs have a connection to Mount Carmel.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Football's biggest game is just over one week away, and everyone is focused on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. While many Pennsylvania fans are excited that the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl once again, not everyone will be rooting for the birds.

Brett Veach Way welcomes football fans to Mount Carmel Area High School's Silver Bowl. Veach is the general manager for the Chiefs. He was also a standout football player for Mount Carmel.

"They've kind of taught me in regards to the work ethic, the value of football, and what football can do for you. Just blue-collar people who do things the right way, work hard, and have a passion for what they do, so it means a lot," Brett Veach said.

Veach grew up in Mount Carmel. His parents still live there, and Veach visits his hometown at least once a year. Despite making it to three Super Bowls, Veach says there is not a week that goes by when he doesn't think about Mount Carmel football.

"It's hard not to. I think that's kind of ingrained in who you are. It's not just something I do now, and then it's something I do all the time because it's part of my life, and it's part of who I am," Veach said.

Veach says the foundation for his life was laid in Mount Carmel, and the community and people there are responsible for his success.

"When you're in a community that values hard work and values the game of football, you can't help but give that credit for molding you at a young age. I can honestly say, and I believe this: If I was born in a different state, a different city, there's a good chance I wouldn't be sitting here," Veach said.