SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A cemetery has been vandalized for the second time in under two weeks.

According to a social media post from Jennifer Seidel, a Shamokin councilwoman and member of the Shamokin Cemetery board, vandals returned and defaced two more buildings on the property.

The vandals spray-painted on mausoleums and other places inside the cemetery.