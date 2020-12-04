Cemetery in Northumberland County vandalized

A mausoleum and part of the sidewalk were vandalized with vulgar writings in spray paint.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police are looking for whoever vandalized a cemetery in Shamokin.

Jennifer Seidel is a councilwoman in Shamokin and on the board of the Shamokin Cemetery.

She said a mausoleum and part of the sidewalk were vandalized sometime Friday night with vulgar writings in spray paint.

"Just a tragedy like this on top of it. Families are coming here on Easter weekend to visit their deceased loved ones and they have to see this vulgarity, absolutely heartbreaking," Seidel explained.