Celebrating tradition at All Home Days

Food, entertainment, and veterans take center stage at a Labor Day celebration in Elysburg.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — All Home Days is a longtime tradition at Ralpho Township Community Park near Elysburg. In fact, the event has been taking place for 104 years!

"All Home Days was founded in 1919 for WWI veterans. And that they were all home and it's been going strong ever since then. It's a good community event," said Chief Clint Herr, Overlook Fire Company.

The three-day event has games, fireworks, live entertainment, and food vendors, like the Overlook Fire Company.

These guys have been making funnel cake and potato pancakes at All Home Days for a long time.

"People actually look forward to coming here and we get text messages, phone orders saying 'Are you going to be there? Are you selling out?' It's become quite the public gathering I guess you could say," said Herr.

For many people, All Home Days is a tradition.

"I've been coming here since I was a little child because all my grandparents and aunts and uncles were from this area," said George Horne, Northumberland.

"I've been coming out here for quite a few years. I like everything out here. They usually have good bands, a lot of good food. The people are all nice," said Franklin Zerbe, Sunbury.

A highlight for many people is the food.

"I had a meatball hoagie and my wife had a hot sausage so far. We are eyeing up the ice cream, yet," said Horne.

"How are the pierogies? Very good," said Kay Zerbe.

Since All Home Days really is about honoring those who have served, the event also features this veteran's memorial.

There are around 1,000 flags on the display. They represent the people from the Elysburg area who died while serving our country.