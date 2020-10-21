Celebrating 70 years of marriage

Bill and Violet Harris of Northumberland County got married on October 21, 1950.

DORNSIFE, Pa. — On the walls inside of Bill and Violet Harris' home in Dornsife, Northumberland County, is photo after photo from graduations, birthdays, and anniversaries. There are photos and gifts from their 50th anniversary and more from their 60th anniversary. Now they will be framing another special day — Bill and Violet are celebrating their 70th anniversary.

"You get married young, and then you grow up together," Bill laughed.

Bill and Violet Harris got married when they were just teenagers on October 21, 1950.

"We've always done everything together all our lives. We grew up together," Violet said.

Violet is serious when she says they have done everything together. From camping, to square dancing, to working together, and even retiring together in 1994. Bill says he knew he was going to marry her from the moment they met.

"Right away, right away. I met her in a restaurant, and she cooked for me. She's a very good cook, really good cook."

Over the last seven decades, there's been lots of cooking. And now four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren later, Bill and Violet say their large family is the most rewarding part of their very special marriage.

"Try to do things together, I always say. Never go to bed mad."