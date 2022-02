The three row homes that burned had been condemned previously.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say they are not able to determine what caused a fire that destroyed three homes in Northumberland County.

That fire started Saturday morning at Seventh and Pine Streets in Shamokin.

The three row homes that burned had been condemned previously.

No one was living there and no one was hurt fighting the fire.

Investigators say there was too much damage to determine how that fire started.