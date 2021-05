The South Side Fire Company is held to raise some money and have a little fun.

RIVERSIDE, Pa. — With COVID restrictions loosening, folks all over Northeastern and Central Pa are now starting to return to life as it was.

For people in Northumberland County that starts with a carnival.

The South Side Fire Company kicked off its annual carnival.

The event is held to raise some money and have a little fun.

There's plenty of food, games, and rides to wipe those pandemic blues away.