The crash happened early Saturday morning along Route 61.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A car crashed into a building in a part of Northumberland County.

Emergency officials say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday along Route 61 near Mount Carmel.

A photo from a viewer shows the car smashed into the Applegate Recovery building.

Police have not said if anyone was injured after the wreck in Northumberland County.