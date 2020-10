Route 642 near Potts Grove has been closed since about 2:30 p.m. due to the crash.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A road in Northumberland County is closed after a car hit multiple utility poles, a street sign, and a garage.

Crews are working to clean up the wreck and repair the poles.

The garage suffered heavy damage.

The driver was trapped inside until crews arrived on scene.