Camping During COVID-19

Memorial Day Weekend is a busy time of year at many campgrounds, and that continued this weekend in Northumberland County, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Camping on Memorial Day Weekend is a tradition for many people, including Sandra Sell of Reading.

She and her family come to Fantasy Island Campground near Sunbury almost every year.

They continued that tradition, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn't really feel like it was a lot different from other years of camping, except going in places, you always have to keep your mask on," Sell said.

There are 100 campsites at Fantasy Island Campground.

"About 70 of those are seasonal sites, and we have 30 that are weekenders that came in for this weekend," Jason Arner said.

Jason Arner is the campground manager.

He says they were booked solid for Memorial Day weekend but it took longer to normal for that to happen.

"There were a lot of people that were hesitant, even people who had reservations from last year," Arner said.

Arner says despite people's concerns, this campground is a safe place to be, and there are restrictions in place.

There is a mask policy inside the office and rec rooms.

The campground's playground and game rooms were closed.

"Can open the pool with a limited number of people, but we didn't bring out any of the pool furniture. If they wanted to sit by the pool, they had to bring their own chair or beach towel to sit by," Arner said.

As for the campers, Sandra Sell says she and her family felt safe here.

"We went on walks on the trail. We rented a pontoon boat, went out on the water, so we were definitely away from everybody," Sell said.