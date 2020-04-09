Camping during COVID-19

Between Knoebels' two campgrounds, almost 800 campsites are filled.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Campers rolled in to Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg for Labor Day weekend.

This is typically one of the campground's busiest weekends, and despite the COVD-19 pandemic, this year is no exception.

Between Knoebels' two campgrounds, almost 800 campsites are filled. That's almost at capacity.

"We decided we're all family, we're still coming. John's brother did not come this year and his daughter is a school teacher, she did not come. But the rest of us did," Anita Heichel said.

John and Anita Heichel have been camping at Knoebels on Labor Day weekend for 40 years. This year their family is spread out at eight campsites.

"My son will be here probably within the next half hour or so with his family and then we'll all be together," John Heichel said.

The Heichel's brought flags for everyone in their group to put in front of their campers.

"We wanted to do something but we didn't want to do shirts or hats because they grow out of them, so we had the yard flags made," John said.

Camping looks a little different this year at Knoebels.

Campers are required to wear masks while using the restrooms or inside the campground's store.

Knoebels also installed touchless faucets and hand sanitizing stations. Campers don't seem to mind the new restrictions.

"We have to wear masks on the rides now. I'll still do it for the thrill and we still get to have fun," Nathaniel Del Toro-Berger said.