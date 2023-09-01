Campgrounds are filling up quickly for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend

Rest and relaxation are two of the main ingredients for a holiday weekend.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Fantasy Island Campground near Sunbury is a busy place this weekend as people set up their campers for the weekend ahead.

"We look forward to Labor Day Weekend here," David Jacob said.

The Fantasy Island Campground is booked solid this weekend. Many of the campers say Labor Day Weekend is their last getaway before the summer is over.

"Everything is winding down. This is kind of it for the season. After this, everyone will start taking their things home little by little," said Jason Arner, manager of the Fantasy Island Campground.

This campground is open through mid-October, but many campers consider this weekend the last summer holiday.

"It's bittersweet because it is the last hurrah. We have a couple of weeks of seasonal left. The weather is starting to change. It's a great weekend, a great time," Terri Bracey said.

Terri Bracey and her family are from York County.

"We've got the slushie machine going, and I think just cooking out. We will do a lot of cooking out this weekend," Bracey said.

With temperatures continuing to rise throughout the weekend, campers tell Newswatch 16 they plan to spend all their time out on the water.

"The jet skis, the wave runners, which I really enjoy going out on and coming out on, it's really fun," David Jacob Jr. said.

The Jacob family is ready for a relaxing weekend.

"I cook a lot of food every weekend, so I usually feed about 20 to 25 people breakfast every weekend here," Jacob said.

Most campers say they will stay until Monday, and then it's back to work.