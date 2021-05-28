Campers ready for the weekend, rain or shine, in Northumberland County

Campers say they are prepared for all kinds of weather.

MILTON, Pa. — The rain isn't ruining plans for campers in Northumberland County.

It's a full house at Jellystone Park at Milton.

The park near Milton has 160 RV sites, 20 cabins, 15 tent sites and is booked solid for Memorial Day weekend.

Newswatch 16 found people arriving on Friday.

"Everybody's wanting to get out with Covid and everything, with everybody being locked down, I totally understand. We've had campers that have been really eager to camp, and we're really excited about everyone showing up," said Tabatha Hollaway, general manager at the park.

People tell Newswatch 16 they don't care that it's raining - they came prepared for all kinds of weather.