Campers bid farewell to summer

Folks at a campground near Elysburg made the most of this Labor Day Weekend.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — For many, Labor Day Weekend is when we say goodbye to summer. It's the last big hurrah for campers.

Rest and relaxation were on the menu for the Kelly family from Danville this Labor Day. They spent the weekend at J and D Campground near Elysburg.

"The summer is all about family and being together. The school year and work and everything is so busy. It's all about coming together, and this is just a nice way to round things out," Steve Kelly said.

A spokesperson for J and D Campground says all 225 spots were filled over Labor Day weekend. Many of the campers say this is their last getaway before the summer is over.

"We had a great time. The kids had a good time. Some of our family members came in and stayed overnight with us last night. It was great, a great weekend," Jim Roslevich said.

The Roslevich family from Hazleton got here Friday night.

"We went to Knoebels and had a good time over there. Now we're just relaxing before we leave."

Camping season isn't over for everyone. a lot of people stick around through mid-October."

Christine Deibert camps here every weekend.

"I'll be here probably until the last weekend of October until they wrap it up most likely."