Campers setting up for opening weekend at Knoebels

One of our area's most popular attractions opens for the season this weekend, and people can't wait.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort opens Saturday, and campers are already arriving.

That means it's crunch time at the park near Elysburg. Employees are putting the finishing touches on just about everything. It also means campers have been arriving throughout the day.

Employees are testing out the rides, firing up the pizza open, and welcoming campers.

The campground at Knoebels sits right next to the park within walking distance of all of the attractions. Campers say it's the perfect place to stay.

"It's a lot of fun to be here early before the park opens. You can see them still working to do everything they're doing. You hear the roller coaster testing and things like that," Kelly Thomas said.

"We look forward all winter long for this day to come up here. This is how we start our camping season opening up here at Knoebels," Tom MacFarlane said.

A spokesperson for Knoebels says about half of the campsites are filled which is normal for opening weekend. People we spoke with say it's a tradition.

Dan and Rosemarie Langan of Wilkes-Barre enjoying spending time with their grandson at the park.

"He's 3 years old, and I don't know if he'll be coming down this weekend, but we look forward to bringing him down here and riding on all the kiddie rides," Dan Langan said.

Campers agree the best part is spending time with family and friends.

"About nine adults and three kids. We're expecting more to come tonight and tomorrow, so we're going to have a lot of people," Thomas said.

"Can't wait for it to open and we won't come back until it closes," MacFarlane said.

Knoebels Amusement Resort is open weekends starting at noon Saturday and then daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day.