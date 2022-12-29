Buzz's Pizza and Subs to close after 53 years

The owner says he will miss the people most of all.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — It's lunchtime at Buzz's Pizza and Subs; the sandwich shop is known for its hoagies.

"Cheesesteaks and ham cosmos are our biggest sellers, and pulled pork which we added to the menu," Buzz Reynolds said.

Reynolds opened the shop 53 years ago but will close his doors for the last time on Saturday.

Reynolds was an unemployed butcher when his barber encouraged him to open a sandwich shop.

"Well, I didn't know anything about making sandwiches like that there. Peanut butter sandwiches were about the best I could muster," Reynolds said.

Reynolds decided to go for it with the help of his family and friends.

"People started flocking in, didn't know where they came from," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the reason for closing is a lack of help and his son's health.

"If you'd get the proper help, he wouldn't have to be here so much. I'm still active in it, but not like I used to be," Reynolds said.

Longtime customers stopped by for one last hoagie.

Jack Wasilewski and Lake Randall have been coming here since they were kids.

"After the football games, Buzz's. You come to Buzz's. You go from Warrior Run High School, come here, we all sit around," Wasilewski said.

"It's a sad day. Wonderful cheesesteaks. As kids, we had a great time here growing up. Go to the movie theater, come here, play pinball, get something to eat," Randall added.

Reynolds says after he retires from the sandwich shop, he will continue making ring bologna.

What he will miss most about the place is the people.

"Wonderful in this area and town, and it takes all that to make a place successful," Reynolds said.