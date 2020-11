Heavy rainfall forced tons of rocks down onto Route 11 between Ridge Road in Point Township and Continental Boulevard in Danville.

DANVILLE, Pa. — After being closed by a rockslide, a stretch of busy Route 11 in Northumberland County is now back open.

Last week, heavy rainfall forced tons of rocks down onto the busy highway between Ridge Road in Point Township and Continental Boulevard in Danville.

Officials with Penndot say 7,000 cubic yards of rock had to be hauled off the road.

The damaged portions were then milled, paved, and painted.