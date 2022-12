The fire broke out around 4 p.m. along East Independence Street.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Flames badly damaged a row of businesses Wednesday afternoon in Shamokin.

Original Italian Pizza Restaurant released a statement on social media saying the business will be closed until further notice.

So far no word if anyone was hurt in Shamokin.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.