Seeing green in Northumberland County

Business owners in Northumberland County say it's been a long three months since they've been able to open their doors.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's back to business for Frank Rodriguez and his team at Against The Grain Barbershop in Milton.

"I missed my clients, I missed working, I missed my employees, and financially, it was a rough three months," Rodriguez said.

Northumberland is one of six counties in our area that have moved to the green phase of the state's reopening plan. Barbershops are able to reopen with some added safety precautions.

"Sanitation is number one top priority in my shop. It's right up there with customer service."

Rodriguez is taking people's temperatures as they come in to his shop. He is asking people to sanitize their hands and he is using disposable capes.

"The normal stuff with washing our hands after each and every client. Face masks are encouraged. Limiting contact by spacing our chairs out just a little more spaced," Rodriguez added.

Bars and restaurants are able to seat dine-in customers.

Milton's Moose Lodge welcomed members back for the first time in about three months.

"We put up a new front bar. We cleaned everything and sanitized everything," said Bobby Steeley, governor of Milton Moose Lodge 171. "I am so excited to bring members back into their own club so they can sit down and enjoy themselves."

The Moose Lodge is taking precautions to keep members safe.