Boxes of food provide help for the hungry in Northumberland County

SUNBURY, Pa. — Folks from the YMCA and Geisinger are teaming up to bring free food to people in Northumberland County.

Tracy Herman of Milton pulled up outside the Sunbury YMCA on Wednesday and waited for her box of food.

"Me and the gentleman I'm with are struggling right now, so we're taking any help we can get. We both decided if it's here and we can use it," said Herman.

Herman is one of many people participating in the Sunbury YMCA's new food pantry distribution. It started last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just feel like the Y's social responsibility is to help out in any way with that," said Katrina Mouery, the Sunbury YMCA co-executive director.

The Sunbury YMCA teamed up with Geisinger to provide free food boxes to people who live in Northumberland County. They are available on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

"You just drive up to the Y around the back of the youth center, and you'll see us there ready and waiting for you," said Mouery.

The 25-pound boxes are filled with nonperishable food—things like cereal, juice, pasta, sauce, tuna, coffee.

People tell Newswatch 16 they are grateful for the help.

'It's awesome that they're doing it because I know right now there's a lot of people that are in need," said Herman.

The next food distribution is Wednesday, August 18.