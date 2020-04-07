Police: Body found in Northumberland County

A death investigation is underway after state police say a body was discovered in a wooded area early Saturday morning.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police have just released breaking news out of Northumberland County.

State troopers were called to a wooded area near Bates Road in East Cameron Township just before 9 a.m.

Police say a body was discovered but so far have not released any information regarding the circumstances.

The coroner and forensics teams were also called to the spot near Shamokin.