Police: Body found in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police have just released breaking news out of Northumberland County.
A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered early Saturday morning.
State troopers were called to a wooded area near Bates Road in East Cameron Township just before 9 a.m.
Police say a body was discovered but so far have not released any information regarding the circumstances.
The coroner and forensics teams were also called to the spot near Shamokin.
The investigation is ongoing in Northumberland County.