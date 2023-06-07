Beating the heat in Sunbury

It was another day of hot, humid weather in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and many people chose to spend the day outside.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It was a scorcher in Northumberland County as temperatures climbed into the 90s once again Thursday.

Angela Raker knows this all too well as a mail carrier.

"My route is 12 miles."

"And you walk all of that," asked the reporter.

"Yes," Raker said.

The heat makes for a long day for Raker and other mail carriers.

She stays cool as best as she can.

"Drinking lots of water, just taking it slow and taking breaks," Raker said.

While the splash pad at the Oppenheimer Playground on 2nd Street is not working, people are improvising.

"One thing you don't want to do is wear a black shirt, which is what I did, a mistake. Sometimes we run through the sprinkler, or the kids drench us in water with the sponges," Sarah Tarsa said.

Others spent the afternoon in the Sunbury Community Pool.

"The past two days have been pretty rough. A lot of us lather ourselves up, especially our redheads. They tend to burn pretty easily, so we lather ourselves up before we come out on the stand," Cameron Hoover said.

Lifeguards here rotate every 15 minutes.

"In between, we usually have someone watch our stands while we hop in and rinse off real quick. We keep hydrated, keep our water bottles next to us, sometimes grab some slushies from the concession stand," Hoover said.

But not even 90-degree weather was going to interrupt this tennis match.

Two friends play tennis every morning and tell us the heat doesn't bother them.

"At least it's not the Canadian smoke. That was terrible. That drove us off the court. The heat we can stand. The humidity gets terrible, but it's not that humid today," Frank Garrigan said.

Still, people tell Newswatch 16 they hope for a cool down in the coming days.