A man is back in court for a murder and rape of a 6 year old in 2001. Brandon Brown was 15 years old at the time.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A convicted killer is scheduled to be back in Northumberland County court later today.

Brandon Brown is set to be re-sentenced for the rape and murder of six-year-old Jasmine Stoud.

It was the crime that shocked the area back on 2001. The then-teenager was tried and convicted of sexually assaulting and killing Jasmine Stoud in Coal Township. The child was found near Shamokin with a fractured skull back in 2001. He was found guilty of first-degree murder two years later and sentenced to life in prison.

A Supreme Court ruling, handed down several years ago, gives teenagers sent to prison for life the chance to seek parole or a new sentence-- and that's what lawyers for Brandon Brown have done.

Today Brown is set to learn his fate for a second time. Investigators called Stoud's murder one of the worst crimes they have ever seen.

Brandon is now 36 years old. He is scheduled to go before a county judge in Sunbury.