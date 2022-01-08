x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northumberland County

A convicted killer is scheduled to be back in Northumberland County court

A man is back in court for a murder and rape of a 6 year old in 2001. Brandon Brown was 15 years old at the time.

More Videos

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A convicted killer is scheduled to be back in Northumberland County court later today. 

Brandon Brown is set to be re-sentenced for the rape and murder of six-year-old Jasmine Stoud.

     It was the crime that shocked the area back on 2001. The then-teenager was tried and convicted of sexually assaulting and killing Jasmine Stoud in Coal Township. The child was found near Shamokin with a fractured skull back in 2001.  He was found guilty of first-degree murder two years later and sentenced to life in prison.

      A Supreme Court ruling, handed down several years ago, gives teenagers sent to prison for life the chance to seek parole or a new sentence-- and that's what lawyers for Brandon Brown have done.

      Today Brown is set to learn his fate for a second time.  Investigators called Stoud's murder one of the worst crimes they have ever seen.

       Brandon is now 36 years old.  He is scheduled to go before a county judge in Sunbury.

Related Articles

See news happening? Call our Newstip hotline. 

Paid Advertisement