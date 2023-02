Flames broke out around noon at Milton Developmental Services along Walnut Street in the borough.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An assisted living facility caught fire Friday afternoon in Northumberland County.

Officials say the fire started in the basement of Milton Developmental Services.

Around 30 people live in the facility and more than a dozen were displaced temporarily and brought to a church next door.

First responders don't believe the fire is suspicious, but the cause is under investigation in Northumberland County.