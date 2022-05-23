Arson charges following two fires in Shamokin

Police say the same man is behind two fires at abandoned buildings this month.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Shamokin police have filed charges related to two fires this month they say were arson.

The fires damaged two abandoned buildings in the city.

Those fires were on back-to-back nights earlier this month and only a few blocks from each other.

The police chief tells Newswatch 16 that one man is responsible for both arsons.

The first fire destroyed a vacant house along South 7th Street on May 9.

The second fire was on May 10 at the former Coal Hole, a former bar on the corner of North 5th and West Walnut Streets.

According to court papers, there were witnesses to both fires who saw a man wearing all black leaving the scene just before the flames got out of control.

Officers tracked down a man matching that description who had soot and burns on his face.

The man admitted to setting the fires saying he was tired of all the abandoned buildings in town.

The suspect's name is Joseph Boscolovich. He is from Shamokin. The Police Chief said they have filed charges including arson, burglary, and risking a catastrophe.

Boscolovich has not yet been arraigned.