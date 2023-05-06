American flag collection to be displayed at Turbotville Area Community Carnival

A man from Lewisburg has been collecting flags for 68 years, and now he has nearly 2,000 of them.

Example video title will go here for this video

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — Rudy Mummey of Lewisburg has been collecting flags since he was in sixth grade when his teacher taught a lesson on them.

"And I thought that's very interesting. I'd like to do that. I started studying them, I went home that same day, and I made my first flag," Rudy Mummey said.

Nearly 70 years later, Rudy now has more than 1,900 flags in his collection.

Recently the organizer of the Turbotville Area Community Carnival contacted Rudy and said he wanted to have a display of American flags at the event.

"I said well, I have this presentation I give to various groups. I said I give the history of the American flag. He said let's do that," Mummey said.

Rudy has around 40 flags on display inside the Turbotville Community Hall. Most of them are American flags.

"I'm hoping just to show people that the Betsy Ross Flag and the 50-Star Flag are not the only two flags we ever had. We've had lots and lots of flags," Mummey said.

Rudy has cards on each flag explaining their history. He will talk about each flag, including how Betsy Ross did not actually design the first one.

"That was a story her grandson started. So we really don't know, flag scholars really don't know what that first flag looked like. We have a good idea, but we really don't know," Mummey said.

Rudy's presentation is Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside the Turbotville Community Hall's auditorium. His flags will be on display through Saturday evening.