Almost time to swim in Sunbury

This year, officials in Sunbury and Milton teamed up to make sure more children have the chance to swim.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It's almost time for opening day at the Sunbury Community Pool. Employees are doing last-minute preparations and hoping for a record-breaking year.

"Our trademark red and blue slides, our basketball hoops, our climbing walls—we couldn't be more excited about this opening day than what we have in the past," said Ron Pratt, the pool and playground operations director in Sunbury.

Pratt says there is a lot to look forward to at the Sunbury Community Pool this summer, and not just for people who live in Sunbury. Earlier this year, officials in Milton voted to close its community pool. Since the two municipalities are fairly close by, officials in Sunbury are helping out.

"When you take away a community pool from a community, you're taking away a community brick, so we wanted to reach out, help them out, give them 500 passes, and transport the kids so they have the opportunity to enjoy a community pool," Pratt said.

The free passes are available at the Milton Public Library. When Newswatch 16 stopped by, Ashlee and Samantha Landis were getting theirs.

"It's just something fun and easy to do during the summer. It doesn't ever hurt to get some exercise swimming either," Ashlee Landis said.

"I just like swimming, and I thought it would be a good idea and a good opportunity," Samantha Landis said.

The Sunbury Community Pool also runs a program where area businesses sponsor free swimming days.

"And they get the opportunity to see all the features we have, take advantage of them, and possibly come back and pay one day or even buy a membership. That's our goal," Pratt said.

The Sunbury Community Pool opens for the season Saturday at noon.

