After battling flames on a mountain, crews warn of brush fire season

The mountain fire, in Northumberland County, was contained with a DCNR plane.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A plane from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources dumped water over a burning section of a mountain in Northumberland County near Shamokin Monday afternoon.



The video, shot by Joe Kowalchick of Norwegian Township, was posted to his Facebook page called Norwegian Township News and Concerns.

The East Cameron Township Fire Company was in charge of operations and says that plane was crucial to getting the brush fire under control.



“It was very important. It was a tough fight. They dropped three loads of water and one load of fire retardant,” said Fire Chief James Reed.



Reed says it took crews about 10 hours to put out the brush fire.

At last check with DCNR, Reed says roughly 25 acres burned.

"The pilot did an excellent job. He hit his marks every time,” said Kowalchick. He actually knocked I would say maybe 80 percent of the fire down.”

According to the fire company, the brush fire was started by a pit fire that wasn't extinguished properly.

The fire chief says the brush fire was ruled accidental and no properties or lives were threatened

However, the fire company reminds us that this is brush fire season and people need to take caution.



“It's definitely fire season,” said Asst. Chief George Kerstetter. "Do your outdoor burning when it's wet and not windy.”

