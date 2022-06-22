Susquehanna Valley group moves 'from tolerance to acceptance'

A newly formed organization in central Pennsylvania strives to advocate and educate people about the LGBTQ+ community in light of Pride Month.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Victoria Rosencrans is a lifelong Sunbury resident. She spends a lot of time advocating for the LGBTQ community.

"We live this every day and who better to talk about it, advocate and educate are those of us who live in the community," Rosencrans said.

Recently Rosencrans and some friends formed the non-profit group Pride of the Susquehanna Valley. The goal is advocacy and education for the LGBTQ community in celebration of June or Pride Month.

"Also just to let other LGBTQIA+ folks know that we're here, we see you, we hear you and basically we want to move from tolerance to acceptance," Rosencrans said.

Since the group formed about a month ago, it has gotten support from local businesses and community leaders. Pride of the Susquehanna Valley has been recognized by government leaders in Northumberland County. The organization is looking for volunteers.

"A lot of boroughs, cities, and towns are approving those proclamations for us, which just tells the community that everyone is accepted as equals in that community," Gwen Bobbie said.

The group has sponsored events at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg and will host Northumberland County's first Pride Festival on Aug. 27.

"We're here to make it an all-inclusive, safe space for the community, regardless of age, creed, gender, sexual identification. We're here to just get everyone together on the same page and have a good time," Bobbie said.