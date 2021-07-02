'A statewide concern' Here's how you can report birds with mystery illness

The state is asking people to temporarily stop feeding and providing water to wild birds.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Bird feeders and birdbaths are a common sight in people's yards. But now, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking people to temporarily stop feeding and providing water to wild birds. Wildlife experts are investigating nearly 100 reports of sick or dying birds from an unknown health condition.

"As close as Schuylkill County, so it's certainly a statewide concern and likely a concern throughout the mid-Atlantic," said Bill Williams, information and education supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Williams says the sick birds were first seen in Washington DC. So far, the condition is affecting small birds such as blue jays, robins, cardinals, and finches. Williams is encouraging people to report sightings of dead birds and birds with swollen and crusty eyes.

"Those will be analyzed and compiled by the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. We do have a technician here in the northeast region that may be collecting samples and testing birds as directed," Williams said.

Since wildlife experts do not yet know what is causing the sickness, they are asking people to take down bird feeders and stop putting water in birdbaths. In addition to that, you are advised to clean these items with a 10 percent bleach solution. Avoid handling sick or dead wild birds and keep pets away. To dispose of dead birds, put them in a sealable plastic bag with household trash.