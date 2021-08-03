A big step for Shamokin: 99 Steps near completion

A restoration project in Shamokin that was expected to take two years to finish is almost done.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — When we last showed you Shamokin's 99 Steps, the restoration project was just getting started. But fast forward two months, and it is almost finished.

"We're pouring the last step. It's not the final step of the renovation, but it's so close, and people can use this now," Kathy Vetovich said.

It's known as the 99 Steps and it was built on East Lincoln Street in Shamokin in 1914. Thousands of people used the steps weekly to get to and from their factory jobs.

The steps have been closed since 2008. The volunteer group "Step Up Shamokin" raised money and got a grant to restore them.

"I love doing projects like this for the community. I love it," Brian Persing said.

Brian Persing Masonry did the work at a discounted rate. On this day the final steps were poured. Persing's grandson Landon helped.

"This will be here forever. Hopefully, he will remember this. Landon is only 5 years old. Maybe in 50, 60 years he will say to his grandkids. 'I worked here.' I'm pumped about it," Persing said.

The group is burying two time capsules filled with items from 2021.

Persing included Tuesday's newspaper, articles about the 99 Steps project, items from City Hall, and a mask to represent COVID-19.

"I have a list of all the workers who worked on it and what they did. I have coins from 2021 and I put $2.21 in a bag to represent 2021," Persing said.

The steps are expected to be in use by the end of this month. For those who donate certain amounts of money, there will be opportunities to get their names on bricks used in the renovation.

"They'll be right here so everybody can see who donated, who gave, and who stepped up for this project," Vetovich said.

Donations can be made by check or money order and sent to: