Northumberland County

Woman dead after weekend crash in Northumberland County

The Northumberland County Coroner released the victim's identity as Bettie Jean Harris of Coal Township.
TREVORTON, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Northumberland County. 

The crash happened around 4 pm on Route 890 in Zerbe Township near Trevorton.

The victim was a 75-year-old woman.

The Northumberland County Coroner, James F. Kelley, released the victim's identity on Monday as Bettie Jean Harris of Coal Township. 

Harris, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died as a result of blunt-force trauma to the head. 

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

