70 year old from Northumberland County to hike 1,000 miles on Appalachian Trail

The hike is not just for exercise or fun. Walt Lutz is raising money for the Kulpmont Fire Department to buy a new firetruck.

KULPMONT, Pa. — Walt Lutz of Kulpmont is not your average 70-year-old man. The Army veteran leaves this weekend for a 1,000-mile hike on the Appalachian Trail.

"People say, 'Wow, you're 70!' My response is, 'Wow, it's 1,000 miles, don't worry about the 70!'" Lutz said.

"What kind of individual runs into a burning building to save people? That's as good as it gets. They need support, so I support them," Lutz said.

"It's very good. We appreciate his willingness to put himself at risk like he is to help us out," Barry Fetterman said.

The hike starts next week at Clingman's Dome, North Carolina, the highest point of the Appalachian Trail.

"I'm going to hike over a four-month period 1,000 miles to Pine Grove, Pennsylvania," Lutz said.

From there, Walt will walk an additional 45 miles to Kulpmont.

"I'm hoping to get back to Kulpmont on September 11, 20th anniversary of the attacks," he said.

Walt says he will stop at different fire companies and American Legion posts along the way.