New rec center opens in Coal Township

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us around the new facility.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's been nearly ten years in the making, and this week the Welsh Center opened in Coal Township. The $2 million recreation center will be the place to go for all kinds of activities like basketball, YMCA programming, and more.

"We have a mezzanine area upstairs we can rent out for parties, maybe arts and crafts, STEM programs for kids after school. The possibilities are endless," said Tom Boyer, Coal Township's assistant manager.

Newswatch 16 first told you about the rec center in October 2014. People were excited about it then and even more so now that it's finished.

Jennifer Bryan's sons play football in the area.

"When the weather is inclement, we are able to practice inside the Welsh Center, so that's great," Bryan said.

Sarah Purcell is a therapist for the Shamokin Area School District.

"The fact that the Welsh Center is opening up, we want to be able to communicate with them and work with them and be able to bring our clients here and have an outlet to hang out," Purcell said.

This really was a community effort. Almost everything inside this building was either donated for free or at cost.

Boyer says the project is fully paid for and debt free.

"There are so many people in the community, personal and businesses, that donated time and money to make this project happen for us."

Boyer says there is an option to expand the Welsh Center in the future.