The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning in Northumberland County.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A woman is locked up after a stabbing in Sunbury.

Police say 18-year-old Samantha Barge stabbed a man in the neck with a knife early Friday morning at the Memorial Acres Housing Complex.

It happened just hours after Sunbury Police announced a major crackdown on crime in the city.

Barge is locked up on $200,000 cash bail.