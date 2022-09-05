103rd All Home Days in Northumberland County

A festival in Northumberland County did not let the weather affect Labor Day festivities.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — A section of Ralpho Township Community Park near Elysburg is lined with 1,000 American flags. It is all a part of All Home Days.

This is the 103rd All Home Days. It has been going strong since the end of World War I.

"I think we had a thousand veterans die in this area, that is what I was told, and this is about our veterans," said Marc Burlile. "In 1919, World War I veterans came home and wanted to honor other veterans, so they started this up right around Labor Day, and they wanted to keep having it going every year."

"We come every year, just for the service and memory lane," said Barbara Nye.

Deb Marks makes crafts in her free time. She is selling her crafts to raise money for local veterans who are homeless.

"When I was telling people about everything I was doing, they would buy, or some people would just give me money afterwards."

All Home Days includes store vendors too. This is Debbie Semmel's first time as a vendor at the event, but she has been coming to All Home Days for a long time.

"This is a hometown event, and I have seen a lot of my high school friends from years ago. Everybody comes back."

Food is a fan favorite at the festival. There are plenty of delicious cuisines to choose from.

"It is a big variety — apple dumplings, peach dumplings, gyros, potato cakes, pierogies, halushki, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, and pork chop on a stick," Nye said.

The event wraps up with live music and a ceremony to honor local veterans.