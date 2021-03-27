Thousands vaccinated at Northampton County clinic

Patients did not need to make appointments at this vaccine clinic.

WIND GAP, Pa. — Cars lined up at the Wind Gap Social Hall in Northampton County. Drivers told Newswatch 16 they didn't mind waiting. They say they've been waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine long enough.

"It's been a horror. She's almost 90 years old. I've tried hospitals, constantly checking on the website, and they keep saying how there's nothing available right now. So, when I saw this on the news, I said, 'we're going!'" said Allie Winham of Stroudsburg.

Wind Gap Community Pharmacy offered the vaccine clinic to eligible patients in Northampton, Lehigh, Monroe, and Carbon counties. What made this clinic unique was that patients did not need an appointment.

"We were just calling around seeing where we could get it, and it was so much of a hassle, but this is just so easy," said Robert Werkheiser of Bangor.

Pharmacy officials said first come, first serve was the best way to do it for the Phase 1A patients they were looking to vaccinate.

"The biggest problem, especially with the seniors in Monroe and Northampton counties, is they don't have access to internet. They rely almost solely on the telephone. To get through to any pharmacy, a chain, a hospital is virtually impossible right now. So, we figured throwing out a no appointment needed, I hope people realize that they're going to be waiting, but the no appointment needed scenario seemed to work best to see if we can get as many people as can be done in a small amount of hours," said Kathy Moyer of Wind Gap Community Pharmacy.

Volunteer nurses had several hundred shots administered within the first few hours of the clinic.

"As far as I know, these people were back up all the way to 33 this morning. So, we're moving as fast as we can. We're just a tiny, small community pharmacy, so we're working with what we have," said Moyer.

The patients told Newswatch 16 they appreciated the effort.

"It was awesome, finally, finally for the people. It was awesome. I would have gotten up at 6 in the morning if I had to to get her this shot," said Winham.

"I think the faster we get the vaccine out, the faster we can start to get things a little bit back to normal," said Werkheiser.

Wind Gap Community Pharmacy is planning another clinic for Sunday, noon until 5 p.m. at Hope UCC on Cherry Street in the borough.