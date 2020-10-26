President Trump rallies voters in PA

Thousands of supporters showed up to HoverTech International in Allentown to hear the president speak.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Election Day is one week and one day away.

President Donald Trump continues his campaign trail and made a few stops in the Keystone State.

Thousands of supporters showed up to HoverTech International to hear him speak; it's a company that makes medical supplies near Allentown.

"His speech was great. It was kind of cookie cutter. He says a lot of the same things but that's his platform. He's been consistent since day one," said John Angeleri of New Jersey. "In 2016 it was a lot of the same stuff. He's fulfilled a lot of those promises so they come off the rolls but there's a lot of new stuff to do."

Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state.

President Trump spoke to the crowd about the importance of voting on Election Day, his plans for the next four years, and the ongoing pandemic.

"We will deliver 100 million doses of a safe vaccine before the end of the year. Seniors will be first in line for the vaccine because they are the most vulnerable as you know, we learned that. We must take the virus seriously, keep our people safe but we must not give in to panic and fear. They want me to say everybody, everybody ah please, we don't want to do that," Trump said.

Besides talking about the pandemic, the economy, and his plans if re-elected, the president also spent a good deal of time talking about his opponents.

President Trump claimed during his most recent debate with Joe Biden, the former Vice President said he would do away with fracking.

Trump thinks the move would crush the economy, especially for Pennsylvanians.

"We got him at the last question, I said, 'do you mean you're against oil? He said yes I do, weed it out.' I said, 'Pennsylvania, Texas are you watching? You have no choice,'" Trump said.

A duo from Lackawanna County came to hear what the president had to say.

"He's for the workers, he is for everybody," said Heather R. of Olyphant.

"He says what he's going to do and that's what I like about him," added David Rowlands of Olyphant.