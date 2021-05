The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot to death by police on Sunday in Northampton County.

State troopers say they were called to a home in Williams Township, near Easton, around 2:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

When they arrived, a 55-year-old man got into a confrontation with officers. Troopers then fired two shots, killing him.