Former teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

On Thursday, state troopers arrested a man for engaging in sexual intercourse with a student while being a teacher at the Bangor Area High School.

Eric Hahn, 38, of South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County was taken into custody without incident.

According to officials, the incident started in October 2019 and occurred both in and out of school.

Hahn is facing charges related to sexual contact with a student and the corruption of minors.

Hahn was sent to Northampton County Prison.