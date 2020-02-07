Driver arrested in triple-fatal crash

The suspect and another man were racing two Ford Mustangs on Route 209 in 2018.

PEN ARGYL, Pa. — A man from Northampton County man now faces homicide charges for a crash that claimed three lives in the Poconos.

Ryan Smith, 22, of Pen Argyl, is in custody on three counts of third-degree murder and other offenses from a crash in September of 2018.

Police said the crash started with Smith and another man racing two Ford Mustangs on Route 209 near the intersection with Shafer Schoolhouse Road near Stroudsburg.

According to Police, Smith was driving at approximately 150 miles per hour when he tried to pass a Subaru on the shoulder.

Officers say the two Mustangs and the Subaru all collided.

Two people in the Subaru and the driver of the other Mustang died.

Officers said Smith and the other driver had planned the race.