A school district in the Lehigh Valley must allow a controversial after school club to meet on its campus.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The ACLU filed a lawsuit against Saucon Valley School District in Northampton County after the district decided not to allow the After School Satan Club to use the district's facilities.

The lawsuit claimed the district was violating the first amendment.

The district has now been ordered to allow the club to meet on three dates at Saucon Valley Middle School.