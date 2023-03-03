ACLU: Saucon Valley violating First Amendment by not allowing 'After School Satan Club'

The ACLU said in a statement Friday that Saucon Valley could be sued if it does not allow the 'After School Satan Club' to hold its previously agreed upon meetings.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The ACLU of Pennsylvania says a school district in the Lehigh Valley is violating the First Amendment after denying an After School Satan Club from hosting meetings on campus.

Earlier this week, Saucon Valley School District in Northampton County rescinded its offer to allow the club organized by the Satanic Temple to host gatherings in the district's middle school.

The ACLU says the district must allow the club to meet as previously scheduled next week, as well as two more monthly meetings after that.

The ACLU says Saucon Valley could be sued if it does not comply.