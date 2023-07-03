Saucon Valley ignores ACLU on After School Satan Club

According to the ACLU, Saucon Valley School District is sticking by their decision by not allowing the After School Satan Club to meet on district property.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The fight continues in Northampton County, where a school district has chosen to ignore the ACLU's deadline to allow the After School Satan Club to hold meetings on district property.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania says Saucon Valley School District is violating the First Amendment.

The district rescinded its offer to allow the club organized by the Satanic Temple to host gatherings in the district's middle school.

The ACLU says the district must allow the club to meet Wednesday as previously scheduled or face a potential lawsuit.

The Satanic Temple is meeting with the ACLU Tuesday evening to discuss its next step.

The ACLU responded to our request saying, "It's unfortunate that the school district is doubling down on its unconstitutional and discriminatory action against the club and The Satanic Temple. We are consulting with our clients as they carefully consider their next steps."