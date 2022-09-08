No more plastic bags at Wegmans

The store chain plans to eliminate single-use plastic bags in Pennsylvania stores later this month.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You soon won't be able to get single-use plastic bags when you shop at Wegmans stores.

Beginning Thursday, September 22, the grocery chain will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania.

Paper grocery bags will be available for a 5-cent charge per bag. The amount collected from the paper-bag charge will be donated to each store's local United Way.

Wegmans said in a news release that their goal is to shift customers to reusable bags, which they call the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags.

The company announced the plan earlier this year.

Wegmans has committed to reducing its in-store plastic packaging, along with other single-use plastics, by 10 million pounds by 2024.