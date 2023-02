Events promoting books and reading are set throughout the week across our area.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This is a week of celebrating reading at schools across the area, including Susquehanna Community Elementary School.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer helped the kindergarteners and first graders get the fun started on Monday.

Jon read the books "The Cool Bean" and "Moose's Loose Tooth" to the boys and girls, who were also having pajama day.

He said the students had a lot of great questions about the news.