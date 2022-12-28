Expert offers tips for financial resolutions

As 2022 comes to a close, people are setting their sights on goals for the new year. A popular resolution is saving money. Here are some tips from the pros to help.

MOOSIC, Pa. — As 2022 comes to a close, people are setting their sights on goals for the new year.

A popular resolution is saving money.

It's no secret 2022 was rocky for the economy.

Rising inflation meant higher prices for gas, groceries, and just about everything else.

We spoke with Alliance Wealth Advisors based out of Scranton.

Their tips for saving going into the new year, be realistic with yourself about your spending and saving habits.

"I would say sit down, do some planning and commit to it, and if you have to make adjustments, you can make adjustments, but you're not going to know if you need an adjustment until you start," said Jude McDonough, senior vice president with Alliance Wealth Advisors.

Advisors say while it is tough to cut back, start small. A little goes a long way, no matter what you're saving for.

"They're trying to walk the line about thinking what the next 30 years what life is going to look like, but you also have to get through what life looks like in the next 1,3,5,10 years. Maybe you have kids going to college in 5-10 years, or maybe you have a trip you want to take," said McDonough.

Experts say to take a look at your options with a 401K through your employer and other investments.

"It has been a really good market and we all got a little bit spoiled by it, but another good market is around the corner, we just don't know when it is going to come, but it will come. The good cycles end, and bad cycles end," explained McDonough.

The bottom line is no matter how little your goals are to start, the earlier you get started, the better.