New Wilkes-Barre Area High School opens for first day

Some nervous but excited about new year in brand new building

PLAINS, Pa. — It is a new era in the Wilkes-Barre Area school district.

Thursday marked the first day of school in the district and the first day in the brand-new combined Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

"Nervous about all the kids combining from all the schools but kind of excited," said Amey Suwarrow of Wilkes-Barre as she dropped her children off on the first day.

"It's new. Yeah, I don't know, it's great. Love it," said student Lillion Suwarrow.

The first day of school brought students streaming to the $80 million building, which sits on a piece of former mining land and took years of planning and work to complete.

"It's huge," laughed student Olivia Twiman.

The new high school combines the three former Wilkes-Barre area high schools: GAR, Coughlin, and Meyers.

Those students are joined as one Wolfpack in this new building, which school officials call state of the art, featuring business, art, and STEM labs.

"I think it's going to be great for the area. It's a huge building. I think all the kids are going to love it. It's beautiful inside. We're very excited for it," said parent Kareem Twiman of Wilkes-Barre.